Grace and Louis Marine of Chino celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary Jan. 15 but a celebration was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Marines are both 98 years old and were born in New Orleans in 1923. They grew up across the street from each other and have been friends since they were 10 years old.
They eloped and were married Jan. 15, 1942, a little over a month after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Mr. Marine served in the Army during World War II and was deployed to the Pacific theater, stationed in New Guinea.
The couple raised a daughter and a son and moved the family to Los Angeles in 1954. There they started a series of successful dry-cleaning businesses.
They moved to Chino Hills in the late 1980s.
The Marines’ immediate family spans five generations including two children, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. A sixth great-great grandchild is expected. On their 75th anniversary in 2017, the couple received letter from then-President Barack Obama, then-California Gov. Jerry Brown, the governor from the state of Louisiana and Pope Francis.
