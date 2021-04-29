One employee at four different Chino Hills businesses was cited on suspicion of selling alcohol to a minor during a Chino Hills Police Department and the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control decoy operation April 23 in the city.
Ten businesses were visited during the operation.
Citations were issued to an employee at CVS, 13181 Peyton Drive; Wahoo’s, 4505 Chino Hills Parkway; Dog Haus, 3330 Grand Ave., Suite A; and 99 Ranch Market, 2959 Chino Ave. were issued a citation under California Business and Practices code 25658, which states that every person who sells, furnishes, gives, or causes to be sold, furnished, or given away any alcoholic beverage to any person under 21 years of age is guilty of a misdemeanor.
“All administrative dealings with the businesses were handed by the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control,” said Chino Hills Police Sgt. Laura Addy.
Other businesses visited during the joint operation, but had no violations were Rite Aid, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway; Tomo 7 Sushi, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway; Trader Joe’s, 13911 Peyton Drive; Yard House, 13881 Peyton Drive; Rubio’s, 3330 Grand Ave.; and Smart & Final 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 400, Sgt. Addy said.
