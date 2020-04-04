Skate park closes in Chino Hills
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Graffiti was scrawled in numerous places on the Chino Hills Skate Park on Fairfield Ranch Road, possibly in retaliation against the city for enclosing it with a chain-link fence. Residents had complained that teenagers were hanging out in large groups during the stay-at-home order. According to Chino Hills public works director Daniel Bobadilla, the park was enclosed with the fence Monday morning, but individuals were able to hop the existing low wall. The contractor returned Tuesday and extended the fence around the entire park. City crews painted over the graffiti on Wednesday.

