The Chino Valley is in full autumn mode and will become more so as harvest and Halloween events multiply. Here are some of the decorated houses that are a must-see as well as church harvest activities and Halloween community gatherings.
Halloween houses
15932 Wilmington Road
The DeCambra family will pay tribute to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” with a burning pirate ship, animatronic skeletons, treasure chests, barrels of rum, and sound effects at 15931 Wilmington Road in the Fairfield Ranch community.
6219 Fleetwood Lane
Brandon and Primavera Barron have chosen “zombies” as their Halloween theme this year in the Butterfield community of Chino Hills.
2940 Little Oak Way
Eerie music, skeletons, fog machines, and lights have made this house in Chino Hills a truly haunted occasion for visitors.
Howl-o-Ween dog park day
The Chino Hills Dog Park Committee will hold its annual “Howl-o-Ween” dog park day from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Vila Borba dog park, 17000 Amadora Dr. off Butterfield Ranch Road, just south of Pine Avenue.
The event will include vendors, food, entertainment, demonstrations, drinks, and treats.
Costume contests will be held for small, medium, and large dogs.
Registration for the costume contests begins at 11:30 a.m. with the first contest starting at 12:30 p.m. Bring dog tag or proof of vaccination.
Information or to become a vendor, call (909) 518-9318 or email dogparkch2@gmail.com.
Chino Hills trick or treat
The City of Chino Hills will provide children with a fun and safe environment to go trick-or-treating from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive. The event will include craft stations, candy stations, games, costume contest at 4 p.m., photo booth, and mobile recreational games.
Information: 364-2700.
Chino senior spooky dance
The City of Chino will host a Halloween seniors spooky senior dance from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Chino Halloween Spooktacular
The City of Chino will bring back its Halloween Spooktacular from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Ayala Park fields 7, 8, 9, and 10 including family activities, special guest appearances, games, trunk or treating, entertainment, giveaways, and a costume contest. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Halloween Happy Hour for seniors
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will hold a Halloween Happy Hour at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Luchador Brewing Company, 15941 Pomona Rincon Road in Chino Hills. The event will include Halloween charades and lots of prizes. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Raffle tickets are available at $5 each to win a money pot.
RSVP to reserve a seat: Melba Aranda, (909) 331-7286.
Costume contest and pie for 50+
The City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program will hold a Halloween social and costume contest from noon to 2 p.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The event will include prizes for best costume and best group costume, pumpkin pie, and treats.
Information: (909) 364-2700 or visit chinohills.org/activeadults.
Frosty’s pumpkin patch and carnival
Frosty’s pumpkin patch and carnival is being held at the northeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue in October from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Admission costs range from $5 to $10, depending on the day.
A haunted corn maze for adults 18 and over is open 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, and 7 to midnight Fridays and Saturdays at a cost of $30 each, minus admission cost.
The event includes numerous carnival rides and attractions which are all fee-based.
Fear in 3D, The Shoppes at Chino Hills
The “Fear in 3D—The Experiment” Halloween attraction at The Shoppes at Chino Hills is open every Thursday to Sunday in October from 5 to 11 p.m.
Participants come face-to-face with creepy scenes and characters in 3D.
General admission for adults 13 and over is $20 Thursdays and Sundays, and $25 Fridays and Saturdays.
Children 12 and under pay $8 Thursdays and Sundays, and $12 Fridays and Saturdays.
The event has been renovated for 2021, compared to last year’s event, said organizers.
Information: fearin3d.com/
Lightfest at Calvary Chapel
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley at 12205 Pipeline Ave. will hold a “Lightfest” from 5 to 9 p.m. with candy, food, games, jumpers, music, trunk-or-treat, and numerous activities.
The community is welcome. The event will celebrate light in an ever-increasingly dark world, according to event organizers. Costumes should not be scary or revealing.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Trunk-or-treat at Chino Valley Church
The Chino Valley Community Center at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills will host its annual trunk-or-treat for the community from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Living Word trunk-or-treat
Living Word Assembly will hold a community trunk-or-treat from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
