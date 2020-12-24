Tree that survived the Blue Ridge Fire
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Herman and Mary Jo Ter Meer decorated this tree that survived the Blue Ridge Fire in October on Elinvar Drive, as evidenced from the charred hills in the background. Elinvar is the road that leads to the Chino Hills State Park off Soquel Canyon Parkway. The Ter Meers put up the lights in honor of the firefighters and as a symbol of hope for the community, hoping that 2021 will be better for everybody. The couple lights the tree each night at about 5 p.m. with battery-powered LED lights.

