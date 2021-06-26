Motorcyclist killed in collision on Chino Hills Parkway

A 44-year-old widowed father of two children was killed last Saturday morning when his motorcycle and a car collided on Chino Hills Parkway, west of Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills.
Dozens of flowers and candles were placed where Chino Hills resident Martin Hernandez, a social worker for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, died at the scene of the 10:28 a.m. crash.
Mr. Hernandez, who recently moved to Chino Hills and was a cubmaster for his son’s Boy Scout troop, was riding his 2002 Harley Davidson west on Chino Hills Parkway when a 2019 Nissan driven by an 81-year-old Chino Hills woman, was making a left turn out of a shopping center parking lot near Larios Meat Market on the northwest corner of Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
“When the Nissan exited the parking lot, Mr. Hernandez applied his brakes and tried to stop,” Sgt. Nick Seybert said. “He was unable to come to a stop before colliding with the driver side of the Nissan.”
Several good Samaritans rushed to Mr. Hernandez and performed CPR until paramedics from the Chino Valley Fire District and deputies from the Chino Hills Police Department arrived, Sgt. Seybert said.
Mr. Hernandez died at the scene, he said. No arrests have been made, and no citations have been written.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the collision.
Chino Hills Parkway was closed for several hours during the initial investigation.
“The sheriff’s department would like to remind the community to check twice for motorcycles, looking at all mirrors and blind spots,” Sgt. Seybert said. “Motorcyclists have the same rights as other vehicles. Share the road and together we can reduce motorcycle-involved collisions.”
The Chino Hills city council adjourned Tuesday’s meeting in memory of Mr. Hernandez.
Anyone with information can call Deputies H. Reyes or V. Peterson at (909) 477-2800.
