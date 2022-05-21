Children and staff who arrived Tuesday morning at Goodearth Montessori School in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace in Chino Hills were sent home after learning from the property management company that water would be shut off while repairs were made to a nearby fire hydrant that was damaged in a traffic accident on Sunday.
The water supply for the entire shopping center and nearby Sunset Condominium Complex was impacted while City of Chino Hills crews repaired the fire hydrant, said city spokesperson Nicole Freeman.
“The city notified the Gordon Ranch Marketplace management company and the Sunset Condominium Homeowner’s Association about the repairs on Monday, May 16,” Ms. Freeman said. The water shutoff was triggered by a single vehicle traffic collision that occurred at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15.
According to Cpl. Steve Kessler of the Chino Hills Police Department’s traffic division, a vehicle was traveling southeast on Chino Hills Parkway near Windmill Creek Road when the driver lost control and collided into two streetlight poles and a fire hydrant.
“As a result of the collision, the fire hydrant was sheared off of its connection and the vehicle caught on fire,” said Cpl. Kessler.
The Chino Valley Fire District put out the fire and assisted deputies.
Cpl. Kessler said the driver was not injured and it was determined that alcohol was not a factor in the collision.
Chino Hills Parkway was shut down for several hours, he said.
When the City of Chino Hills received notice from the police and fire departments about the fire hydrant, city crews immediately responded to assess the damage, said Ms. Freeman.
A temporary repair was made, and the complete repair was scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 to give advance notice to the affected residents and businesses, Ms. Freeman said.
