An emergency preparedness Zoom webinar will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, hosted by the City of Chino Hills to commemorate September as National Emergency Preparedness Month.
The Chino Hills Police Department will discuss wildfire evacuation, the Chino Valley Fire District will introduce an app that allows residents to submit information to assist firefighters in case of an emergency, and Southern California Edison will speak about public safety power shutoffs and rolling blackouts.
City employees will talk about preparing for several types of hazardous situations, emergency communications, and how to choose a generator.
Attendees will learn how to build a “go bag.”
Representatives from the county public health department will talk about the pandemic and flu season.
To register, visit chino hills.org/emergencypre paredness. Registration ends at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16. The webinar will be available on the city website for later viewing.
Information: 364-2713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.