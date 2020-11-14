Chino Creek Wetlands

The Chino Creek Wetlands and Educational Park provides an idyllic setting for the public throughout the year to enjoy at their leisure during daytime hours. The park consists of 22 acres and 1.7 miles of trails landscaped with a wide variety of low water use plants and trees supplied with treated water from the Inland Empire Utilities Agency, which has its headquarters adjacent to the wetlands at El Prado Road and Kimball Avenue. Other park features include riparian habitat, sampling stations, picnic area, visitor’s center, bridges, and an amphitheater. Signs remind visitors to keep a six-foot distance, alerting them to the locations of handwashing stations, being mindful of what they touch, and respecting other visitors.

