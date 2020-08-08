By Dawn Marks
The date was Sept. 11, 2017 when an M52 A2 U.S. Army surplus truck was delivered to the south Ontario home of Vietnam veteran Jeff Holmes.
He had driven the same type of vehicle in Pleku, Vietnam during his service with the U.S. Army as an SP-5 in the 124th battalion.
Mr. Holmes said he searched for years to find the same year and model, and finally in 2017, one surfaced on eBay.
“There was a bug in me about getting an old military truck,” he said.
He won the auction and paid $2,700 for it.
“I was shocked no one outbid me,” he said.
The seller, from upstate New York, had used it as a logging vehicle.
Mr. Holmes said it was in bad condition. It had no brakes and had to be towed across the country on a trailer.
He said the military used the five-ton transport truck for “everything” including hauling clothing and food supplies, ammunition and bombs.
Mr. Holmes said the terrain was so rough in Vietnam the trucks would only last about eight months.
Between 75 to 100 trucks would travel in a convoy and the Viet Cong attacked those at the end of the line, he said.
A continental multi-fuel engine, a diesel that can also run on gasoline and kerosene, is used in the vehicle, he said. It has a five-speed transmission with a high and low transfer case.
A top speed of 48 miles per hour “is just about flat out,” he said.
Painted on the front of the vehicle are the words 64th Transport Truck 16, 124th Battalion and Pleku Vietnam.
He pays homage to his wife Patsy with her name on the passenger door.
Mr. Holmes, now retired, did the refurbishing at his former automotive shop at Schaefer and Grove avenues in Ontario.
The veteran said he didn’t make a connection with Sept. 11 until it was brought to his attention by someone looking at a photo of Mr. Holmes taken the day he left for Vietnam.
It was dated Sept. 11, 1967, 50 years to the day the Army surplus truck arrived at his home. Mr. Holmes serves as a judge advocate for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 11546 that meets at the Chino American Legion Post 299 on Central Avenue.
The veteran said he is proud of the work done by VFW Post 11546 to help the community.
The post gives scholarships each year to qualified high school seniors, food to the Chino Neighborhood House, hygiene items to students in need, toys at Christmas, as well as other projects.
Information: Post Commander Dennis Murillo, 626-1093.
