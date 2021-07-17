Cyn in the City will feature shopping, music, and prizes from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., in Chino Hills.
All women in the community are invited to browse and shop from more than 50 vendors selling clothing, skin care products, craft items, purses, jewelry, candles, cosmetics, and services.
The event is free.
Dinner is available for purchase and a no-host bar is available. Cyn in the City offers social and network opportunities for gals.
