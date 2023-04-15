Bordeaux concert April 21

Derek Bordeaux and his band will entertain the community at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the gazebo outside the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Mr. Bordeaux, who has performed in the city multiple times, is popular because of his interaction with the audience while singing Motown classics, jazz, and R & B.
Beer, wine, drinks and snacks will be available for purchase. Cost is $10 per ticket and children under 12 are free. The event is sponsored by the Arts Committee of the Chino Hills Community Foundation.
