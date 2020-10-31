One-hour protest today at Grand/Peyton in Chino Hills

A movement called “Non Essential” will hold what is being called a “Non-Essential Peaceful Protest” from noon to 1 p.m. today (Oct. 31) on Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The event will feature speakers, worship music, signs, and flags.
Organizer Lisanne Grey, who attends Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, said the purpose of the gathering is for Christians to come together and bring awareness of the importance of voting their values.
“In an era when attending church, worshiping, supporting our police forces, protecting life, and so many of the Christian values we hold dear are being deemed non-essential, it’s time for the family of faith to stand and have our voices heard,” she said.
Ms. Grey said only 20 million of the 60 million evangelicals in the country voted in the 2016 election and there has been a lot of work in the last four years to change that.
She said Kirk Cameron (actor), Cissie Graham Lynch (granddaughter of Billy Graham) Charlie Kirk (founder of Turning Point USA), recently came together with other influencers in the culture to speak at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills at an event called “Non-Essential Live.”
Information can be found at nonessential.live/
Ms. Grey said, “We need faith more than ever during this time in our nation’s history. We look for the person who is going to get us out of the mess, but we have to understand that one person cannot fix everything.”
She said the Non-Essential Peaceful Protest will focus on people of faith coming together in unity to look past their differences and focus on what unites them as believers in Christ.
Ms. Grey said the event is sponsored by Non-Essential and as the organizer, she is providing “the boots on the ground.”
Information: lisanne4je sus@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.