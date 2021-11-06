2022 members of the Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band
Submitted photo

Five Chino High School students have been selected to participate in the 2022 Rose Parade in Pasadena as members of the Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band. Pictured from left are Kaity Howbert (color guard), Christian Hernandez (tuba), Ashley Villegas (guard captain), Braden Castanares (tenor sax) and Susana Galindo (color guard) will take part in the annual parade on Saturday, Jan. 1. Television coverage begins at 7 a.m. It will be the second time Christian and Ashley will take part in the Rose Parade, and the first for Kaity, Braden and Susana.

