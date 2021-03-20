San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon has been invited by State Senator Connie Leyva, who represents Chino, to a virtual workshop from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23.
Sheriff McMahon will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on correctional facilities and the coroner’s division.
Space is limited.
To find out how to access the meeting and receive a Zoom link, contact vanes sa.wiarco@sen.ca.gov.
Senator Leyva has been hosting virtual presentations with guest speakers to update the community about current events.
Her Chino office is at 11760 Central Ave., Unit 100.
