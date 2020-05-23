The city of Chino will offer a virtual Memorial Day ceremony, 10 a.m. Monday, May 25 on the city’s Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram accounts.
The event is in partnership with the American Legion Elmer C. Jertberg Post 299 in Chino that hosts a ceremony each year at Chino Community Building. The ceremony will not be held because of state rules against large gatherings during the pandemic.
Submitted photos of deceased military veterans with ties to the Chino Valley will be shown during the online ceremony and a virtual Fourth of July ceremony.
The deadline to submit photos has passed.
The city’s Facebook page is City of Chino – Government. Its YouTube account is Chino 3 TV, and its Instagram account is @cityofchino.gov.
A National Moment of Remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. local time on Monday to honor military personnel who died. Stater Bros. markets, including the two in Chino and the one in Chino Hills, plan to ask all employees and customers in the stores at that time to observe a minute of silence for the fallen service personnel.
Closures
Chino Valley district schools and district offices, Heights Christian School in Chino Hills and St. Margaret Mary School in Chino have been closed since mid-March, because of the coronavirus outbreak, and will remain closed during the Memorial Day holiday.
Ontario Christian Schools’ campuses had their last day of school on May 21, prior to the holiday.
State, county, and federal offices that are not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, will be closed Monday for the holiday.
Chino City Hall, which re-opened recently to the public, will be closed.
Chino Hills City Hall, which has been closed to the public since mid-March, is set to remain closed through May 31.
Employees will not be available to provide services but will respond to emergencies at 364-2860.
For after-hour city-related emergencies in Chino, call the Chino Police Dispatch Center at 628-1234.
Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.
There will be no trash pickup in Chino or Chino Hills on Monday. Trash pickup will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
All three branch libraries in Chino, Chino Hills, and Cal Aero Preserve have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Omnitrans buses will not run. Bus service will return to normal operating weekday schedules for essential travel Tuesday, May 26.
Most banks will be closed and some retail businesses that are not subject to the governor’s coronavirus closure order will be open.
The Chino Valley Champion office, which has been closed since March to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak, will remain closed until further notice.
Caltrans moratorium
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has planned a moratorium for planned lane closures through 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.
Some lane closures will continue if they are already in place for construction projects, such as the 60 Freeway pavement repair project in Ontario, Caltrans officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.