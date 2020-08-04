A man reportedly armed with a knife who was shot and killed by a Chino police officer near the Chino Police Department headquarters last week was identified Tuesday as 41-year-old Gary Hardy Jr., of Chino.
Mr. Hardy was pronounced dead at the scene of the 3:43 p.m. shooting July 30 in a small parking lot on the west side Tenth Street, just north of Walnut Avenue.
The shooting is being investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons said.
“The officer is still on leave as of Tuesday,” said Chief Simmons, who added it is not yet known when the officer will return to duty.
Chino police dispatchers received a call from a man around 3:30 p.m., asking to meet with an officer near the Chino Police Department because he was getting threatening messages on his cell phone.
“It was a citizen contact, which is someone asking to speak to a police officer. It happens every day and it’s a low-level type of call,” Chief Simmons said. “The caller asked for an officer to meet near the police department but did not say where.”
The caller did provide dispatchers with a description of his vehicle, which was found parked in the parking lot on Tenth Street, about 500 feet southwest of the Chino Police headquarters at 5451 Guardian Way.
An officer got out of his patrol car, walked up the parked car and talked with the driver, who was still inside his vehicle, Chief Simmons said.
“After they talked, the officer went back to his car. Mr. Hardy then got out of his car and approached the officer with a knife,” the chief said.
That is when the officer fired his weapon, striking the man.
How many shots were fired remains under investigation.
The officer, who has not yet been identified, was the only officer on scene at the time of the shooting. He was not injured.
A backup officer arrived the moment the shooting took place, Chief Simmons said.
Officers closed Walnut Avenue and 10th Street immediately after the shooting and remained on scene for several hours to conduct an investigation.
“We will be investigating if any department policy was violated in the incident,” Chief Simmons said.
Anyone with information can call the Chino Police Department at 628-1234 or the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 387-8313.
