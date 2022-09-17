More than 200 residents attended the  Chino Valley Fire District’s annual Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony Sunday morning to honor the 3,000 victims, including 343 New York City firefighters, killed during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The event was held at Station 6 in Chino Hills where a Twin Towers memorial was constructed, bearing the names of the NYFD firefighters. The Chino Valley Fire District’s Pipes and Drums performed and an American flag was raised to half-staff. Two firefighters carried a large floral wreath bearing the words “Never Forgotten,” placing it near the Twin Towers memorial. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.