The Chino and Chino Hills branch libraries invite children of all ages to travel to a digital Star Wars event that includes crafts and storytime with special guests beginning Monday, May 3 and ending Saturday, May 8.
Grab-and-go craft kits are available for pickup at the libraries.
An instructional video called “Star Wars Art Night” will be posted on the library’s Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Virtual storytime with Princess Leia and Darth Vader will take place 2 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. To register for this Zoom storytime, call (909) 866-5571.
An instructional video called “Out of this World Crafts” will be posted on Facebook at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
To earn a chance to win a Star Wars-themed basket, sign up on Beanstack and enter the secret code given at the end of each program to earn an activity badge.
To sign up for Beanstack, visit sbclib.beanstack.org.
All three program badges must be earned by Saturday, May 8 to enter the drawing.
Beanstack is a digital platform where an account is created and used to participate in activities such as the summer reading program, Bakers Book Club, Cover to Cover and others.
