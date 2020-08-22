A heavily-damaged SUV
Photo by Brad Goldman

A heavily-damaged SUV is recovered after it struck a tree and went down an embankment Monday afternoon on Carbon Canyon Road and Feldspar Drive in Chino Hills. One person in the vehicle was injured, but the injury was not considered life threatening. The 5:28 p.m. crash closed one lane of Carbon Canyon Road for two hours, according to the City of Chino Hills. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Chino Hills Police Department.

