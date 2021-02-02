Chino police arrested a 24-year-old Ontario man late Sunday afternoon after a theft took place at a shoe store and a subsequent pursuit ended on the Grove Avenue on ramp of the 60 Freeway in Ontario.
Samuel Mora is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of felony evading, possession of drug materials, petty theft and a parole violation, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Police were called at 5:23 p.m. to the Famous Footwear at 3857 Grand Ave. on a report of a theft, learning two people fled in a vehicle, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“Officers attempted to stop the car, however, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed,” the sergeant said. “A vehicle pursuit was initiated but was quickly terminated due to public safety concerns.”
A short time later, officers tried to stop the car at Riverside Drive and Magnolia Avenue, but again, the driver fled.
After the car stopped on the Grove Avenue onramp, police were able to take the front passenger into custody. The passenger was not identified but was booked into jail on suspicion of petty theft.
“The driver fled on foot and was quickly apprehended by responding officers,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Items taken during the theft were found inside the car and returned to the shoe store, he added.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
