Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host Restaurant Month in August to help support local establishments hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, said Chamber President Zeb Welborn.
“We want to do all we can to support our local restaurants,” Mr. Welborn said.
He said Chamber members can participate in the event for free, and non-chamber members can participate for $360.
“We will be buying gift cards at your restaurants and encouraging our community to visit your restaurant throughout the month to win those gift cards as prizes,” Mr. Welborn said.
Customers are asked to share their dining experience on social media using the hashtag CVRestaurant Month and tag the restaurant and the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Information: chinoval leychamberofcommerce.com.
