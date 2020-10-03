By now, Chino Valley residents should have received their voter information guides/sample ballots in the mail and beginning Monday, San Bernardino County will begin mailing ballots for the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election.
All counties have been ordered by the State of California to mail a ballot to active registered voters whether they request one or not.
The voter information guide contains a sample ballot, candidate statements, measure information and a wealth of news about the changes in the election process.
In about a week, voters will receive a “supplemental voter information guide” that only includes information for Measures J and K related to the proposed new San Bernardino County charter that would close a term limit loophole, cap the supervisors’ annual compensation, and ensure supervisorial district boundaries are updated every decade.
The County Registrar of Voters hosted a virtual media briefing Sept. 24 to explain several key changes in the election process to ensure accessible and secure voting during a pandemic.
A vigorous voter education campaign is underway with the theme “Your ballot. Vote Safe. Vote Early.”
County Registrar Bob Page said there are four ways to vote this year: by mail, via ballot drop-off locations, at early voting sites, and polling places that will be open four days.
Mr. Page said ballots will be tracked when they are mailed, received, and counted through the Secretary of State’s “Where’s My Ballot” tracking system so that residents can be sure their votes are counted.
To sign up, visit wheres myballot.sos.ca.gov.
Drop boxes
The county has set up 70 mail ballot drop boxes, including four in the Chino Valley: the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library on City Center Drive, the Chino Airport on Merrill Avenue, the Chino Police Department on Guardian Way, and Chino City Hall on Central Avenue.
Residents may begin placing their ballots in these drop boxes beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Mr. Page said the steel drop boxes will be locked and bolted to concrete.
Early voting
Early in-person voting will open Monday, Oct. 5 at the San Bernardino County Registrar’s Office, 777 E. Rialto Ave. in San Bernardino until Election Day.
Five additional sites are: Toyota Arena, 4000 E. Ontario Center Parkway in Ontario, the Town of Apple Valley Recreation Center, Joshua Tree Community Center, Hook Community Center in Victorville, and San Bernardino International Airport Domestic Terminal.
Polling places
Polling places will be open for four days so that voters can avoid long lines and waits on Election Day.
The locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Saturday, Oct. 31 to Monday, Nov. 2.
On Election Day, polling places will open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Polling locations are printed on the back of voter information guides.
The locations may be different from past elections since many polling places are not available because of COVID.
Polling places are listed at sbcountyelections.com.
Safety measures
Mr. Page said high-touch surface areas at polling places will be cleaned throughout the day, poll workers will wear face makes, face shields, and gloves, and voters who arrive without a mask will be offered one.
Poll workers needed
Mr. Page said a strong effort is being made to recruit poll workers. He said 40 percent of the poll workers for the March primary were 65 and older, which puts them at high risk for COVID.
Poll workers receive a stipend for each day worked and must commit to working four days and attend a mandatory two-hour training session.
Three roles are available: clerk, assistant supervisor, and supervisor with pay ranging from $100 per day to $175 per day.
Bilingual poll workers are paid $10 extra per day.
The county is seeking poll workers who are bilingual in Spanish, Mandarin, Indonesian, Korean, Tagalog, Thai, and Vietnamese.
To volunteer, download and submit a poll worker application from sbcounty elections.com.
Registration deadline
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 19.
Visit sbcountyelections.com and click on the voter registration tab at the top of the page, then click on “register online now” on the left-hand side of the page.
If residents miss the deadline, they may register at the county Registrar’s office, an early vote site, or at a polling place up to and including Election Day.
Residents are encouraged to read their voter information guide/sample ballots for resources and information.
They may also visit sb countyelections.com.
A new portal called “My Elections Gateway” is on the home page where voters can get personalized information on their registration status, voting history, voting districts, and more.
Information: 387-8300 or email communications@rov.sbcounty.gov.
