The City of Chino has extended its Microenterprise Business Grant Program application period to business owners who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Microenterprise businesses will be eligible to receive $10,000 or up to three months of rental assistance. Applications are on cityofchino.org/bizgrant 

Information: 334-3254.

