Chino Valley Historical Society’s Pioneer Picnic, set for May 17, has been rescheduled to Sunday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Community Building on B Street between 10th and 11th streets.
The event includes a potluck luncheon and a historical presentation from Facebook historical host Kerry Cisneroz.
The rescheduled picnic will coincide with the Society’s second annual Harvest Festival, an open house at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, offering hands-on activities for children and adults.
Information: 334-3278.
