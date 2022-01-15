Banfield Pet Hospital proposed for Spectrum

The Chino Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to chew over a land change that would allow Banfield Pet Hospital to locate in the Chino Spectrum Marketplace.
The commission will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
The animal hospital is proposed to be located at a vacant suite at 3959 Grand Ave. between Runway Fashion Exchange and Sam’s Club.
City Planner Warren Morelion said staff hasn’t identified any challenges with the amendment, but the planning commission must recommend approval before it heads to the city council.
The Development Services Department will accept written comments until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Comments can be emailed to bsitton@cityof chino.org or mailed to city hall.
Information: cityofchi no.org/agendas.
