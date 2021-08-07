The city of Chino is grappling with a vital document that sometimes causes frustration within city governments—the housing element.
The housing element, part of every city’s general plan, was presented to the Chino city council at the July 20 meeting.
The council has been holding public workshops on the plan since March.
The housing element is a snapshot of demographic and housing data that is required to be renewed every eight years through the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).
A crucial part of the element is the Real Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA), an allotment of housing units separated into the following income levels: very low, low, moderate and above moderate.
Chino must find space for just under 7,000 units—more than 3,300 of them low or very low income.
The city plans to distribute those units across vacant, underused, and city-owned parcels of land to show the state it has the room for potential future developers to build the units within an eight-year time frame.
Overlays
Two overlay zones will be established, a mixed-use overlay zone and an affordable housing overlay zone, to distribute the units on top of a scattering of existing zones across town.
But Chino has one hurdle to overcome – Measure M.
Under Measure M, the city council cannot increase the allowable residential density of any land in the city without approval of the voters, according to director of development services Nick Liguori.
To successfully implement the two higher density zone overlays, the city needs to place the proposal on the ballot.
“Per the requirements of Measure M, they would need to be approved by the voters,” Mr. Liguori said.
Measure M has been triggered roughly 15 times since its passage in 1988.
All the measures passed except for one—Measure H in 2017, which would have changed the zone on land north of Philadelphia Street and along Benson Avenue to make way for a 180-unit housing development.
Growth control measures like Measure M are not unique to Chino—cities across California, from Chino Hills to Tracy, have them in place to control density.
Chino Hills residents voted for Measure U in 1999, which requires a public vote before a developer can increase the number of housing units beyond what is allowed in the city’s general plan.
The measure has never been triggered. Critics allege that the city finds ways to bypass it.
Housing crisis
California is weathering a worsening housing crisis and ballooning unaffordability, and the state is putting the onus on cities like Chino and Chino Hills to plug in a higher number of lower-income units.
This hasn’t gone over well in cities with growth-control measures like Measure M. In Encinitas, voters twice rejected measures to place high-density zones on certain parcels as part of their city’s housing element.
An affordable housing group then sued the city for being out of compliance, and it took a San Diego County Superior Court judge to set aside Encinitas’ growth control measure so the city’s housing element could be approved, Mr. Liguori said.
Mr. Liguori noted Chino has three years after the housing element is approved to successfully implement the zone overlays.
“If the voters don’t approve it, well, we’ll just have to see how the process evolves and what happens,” Mr. Liguori said.
The earliest date a measure to approve the zone overlays could reach Chino voters would be in June 2022, Mr. Liguori said, but ultimately the decision is up to the council.
During housing element hearings in Chino Hills, several residents asked how Measure U would be impacted by the state-mandated housing allocations.
According to Chino Hills community development director Joann Lombardo, state RHNA allocations override any local residential growth control ordinances, including Measure U.
“In addition, Measure U contains language that recognizes the mandate to comply with state RHNA obligations,” she said.
According to Measure U, “the Chino Hills city council may increase residential density as necessary to meet the city’s minimum mandated housing element.”
Site selection
Some of the parcels in Chino that were picked for the plan are at familiar places—the open space around Victory Outreach Church at 11436 Central Avenue, parts of the Chino Town Square on Philadelphia Street and a couple of strawberry fields along Riverside Drive.
The parcels were selected because of their proximity to transportation, services and potential jobs.
But just because a certain area is chosen does not necessarily mean housing will be built there.
Chino only needs to show the state that there’s at least space to build housing if a developer comes along with plans to build.
Nor is a potential developer required to build affordable housing on land zoned for it, Mr. Liguori said.
If a developer uses a land zoned affordable to build market-rate homes, Chino must find additional parcels of land to zone for affordable housing to keep in line with the state.
The city is also required to submit a progress report to HCD every year.
It’s a delicate dance every city must do to remain in good graces with the state.
The housing element, including a list of sites selected by the city, is under public review until Aug. 8.
It will then head to the planning commission and the city council for approval.
Chino has until the end of the year to send it to HCD for final approval.
Residents may review the plan and submit comments by visiting cityofchino.org/housingelement.
