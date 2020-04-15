Chino Valley school district officials said Wednesday that virtual, video graduation ceremonies are being produced for Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills and Don Lugo high school seniors that will be shown on the district’s website.
The videos will be available on the dates of the school’s original graduation dates in late May.
Chino Hills and Ayala high school graduation dates are scheduled for Tuesday, May 26 and Don Lugo and Chino high school graduation dates are scheduled for Wednesday, May 27.
Videos will remain on the website at least through May 28.
“We known how important it is to recognize our graduating seniors and cheer them on to the next chapter of their lives,” said Superintendent Norm Enfield in an email Wednesday morning. “One of the most disappointing aspects of this pandemic is the uncertainty with which we are able to approach high school graduation ceremonies for our high school seniors who have worked so hard for their achievements.”
He said school district officials would consider an in-person graduation ceremony at a later date only if state and county officials, and the cities of Chino and Chino Hills, lift the current ban on large social gatherings.
“The district will continue to monitor public health orders in determining whether rescheduling of in-person graduation ceremonies are feasible and realistic,” Superintendent Enfield said.
Assessment tests stopped
School district officials said several assessment tests for the 2019-20 school year have been cancelled or postponed.
*The California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress state test has been cancelled. It includes the Smarter Balanced and California Alternate assessments for grades 3 to 8 and 11, and the California Science Test for grades 5, 8 and 11.
*The Summative English Language Proficiency Assessments for California (ELPAC) has been cancelled. The initial ELPAC to assess newly enrolled students, whose primary language is not English, will resume once school.
*The Physical Fitness test will resume once school is back in session.
*Advanced Placement (AP) can be taken online. Students can take a 45-minute online exam or have their registration fees refunded. Students can visit https://apstudents.collegeboard.org/coronavirus-updates#free-ap-classes for free, live AP review lessons.
*All PSAT and SAT tests scheduled for this school year have been cancelled. The College Board has also cancelled its May 2 SAT and SAT Subject Test. Students can visit https:pages.collegeboard.org/natural-disasters for updates or refund options.
