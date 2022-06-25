CITY OF CHINO
City Hall lawn, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays
•June 30: Earth To Mars: A Tribute to Bruno Mars.
•July 7: Soto: R&B/Latin.
•July 14: Ladies of 80’s:80’s/Go Go’s Tribute.
•July 28: Jumping Jack Flash: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones.
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
Veterans Park, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays
•June 29: “Soul3Sixty,” 60s soul music and Motown.
•July 13—“The Trip,” a journey through the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and today,
•July 20: “La Sonora Pa Gosa,” Latin salsa, cumbia.
July 27: “L.A. Vation,” U2 cover band,
Aug. 3: “AbbaFab,” Abba cover band.
