Stater Bros. stores will celebrate 85 years in business with in-store giveaways, including $25 gift cards today (Aug. 14) and Sunday, Aug. 15.
There are three Stater Bros. markets in the Chino Valley — 4721 Riverside Drive and 6989 Schaefer Ave., in Chino and 14250 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
During the weekend celebration, all 170 store locations will randomly give the $25 gift cards every hour between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Stater Bros. opened Aug. 17, 1936 in Yucaipa.
Information: staterbros.com.
