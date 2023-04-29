AT & T is asking the City of Chino Hills to approve a wireless communications facility within city-owned open space adjacent to Stagecoach Trail between Rock Springs and Wandering Ridge drives in northern Chino Hills.
The Chino Hills Planning Commission will discuss the matter at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The 30-foot high tower would be designed as a water tank to blend into the ambiance of the trail.
The city council recently allowed for cell towers to be built on open space on a case-by-case basis to ensure there was not a proliferation in open space.
The facility would consist of 15 panel antennas, 36 remote radio units, six surge suppressors, one microwave antenna, and 18 DC power trunks mounted inside the tower.
The equipment enclosure is 30’ x 30’ x 8’ and will include a walk-up cabinet on a concrete pad, a 20KW compact generator with a 105-gallon diesel fuel tank, four DC 12 surge suppression units, four fiber winder boxes, and more.
To provide screening to the surrounding neighborhood and pedestrians walking Stagecoach Trail, the applicant is proposing to plan four silk oak trees and two live oak trees to surround the equipment enclosure.
The commission will also discuss a proposed 50-home development in Carbon Canyon to be located on 85.2 acres on Canyon Hills Road, north of Hillcrest Homes.
The “Paradise Ranch” development is on 85 acres of which 17 acres will contain homes and the rest of the property will be open space.
The property is proposed to be a “clustered development” which concentrates homes in one portion of the development.
Clustering reduces the impact on sensitive habitat but relaxes standards on the size, width, and depth of lots, setbacks and lot coverage, according to city documents.
Residents whose homes back up to the property expressed concerns at previous meetings about oak tree removal, wildlife impact, excess traffic, and the impact on property values.
The applicant is True Life Companies of Irvine.
The two-story homes will range from 3,200 square feet to 4,000 square feet.
