The Chino Community Services Commission is looking for applicants to fill a vacancy for its at-large seat held by Commissioner Greg Marquez.
The deadline to apply is 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. The three-year term will end in June 2025.
Updated: August 14, 2022 @ 12:02 am
When Mr. Marquez’s term expired on June 30, the commission voted to vacate his seat and open it up to the public because Mr. Marquez is running for the Chino City Council District 2 seat.
Applicants must be residents of Chino and submit an application through the city’s website at cityofchino.org/commissions, or visit the city clerk’s office on the second floor of city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Meetings are held the last Monday of each month. The commission acts as an advisory body to the Chino City Council on recreation, parks and open space, and human services matters.
Information: (909) 334-3306 or email cityclerk@cityofchino.org.
