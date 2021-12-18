Church to hold big Christmas bash
The community is invited to a Christmas party and toy giveaway today (Dec. 18) from noon to 2 p.m. at Praise Chapel Chino Valley parking lot, 14562 Central Ave. in Chino.
The festivities will include free haircuts, toys, face painting, the Ontario Car Club, “trunk or tree,” food, and more.
Information: (562) 843-6786.
Lions will pick up food donations
The Chino Valley Lions Club is asking for residents to contribute to its hunger drive where non-perishable food items are being collected across the state to distribute to food banks. The goal is to collect 150,000 pounds of food. Call Mike Preston, (909) 573-3600 or Drew Sasser at (951) 903-8806 to arrange for pickup.
The Lions Club meets at 6:15 p.m. for a dinner meeting the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Residents are invited to join the meetings to see if they would be interested in becoming a member.
The next meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
Night ride through neighborhoods
The BOBie Cycling Club is offering a family-friendly Christmas lights bike ride at 6 p.m. today (Dec. 18), where bicyclists are invited to form a bike train and visit decorated houses in Chino. Meet at the Mountain Village Center, 12867 Mountain Ave., between Starbucks and Clark’s Nutrition.
The slow ride will make frequent stops. Playing Christmas music and wearing warm holiday attire is encouraged.
Information: meetup.com/BOBie_Cycling_Club/events/281106230/.
Pancake breakfast today
Don Lugo High School’s Grad Nite 2022 will host a Breakfast with Santa pancake fundraiser from 8 to 10 a.m. today (Dec. 18) at Applebee’s restaurant, 3956 Grand Ave., Chino.
Cost is $10. Dine-in or take-out options are available.
Snowman trail on Christmas Day
The Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center will be decorated as a winter wonderland with the nature trail transformed into a snow-covered path lined with trees dusted with snow, a photo booth, and winter arts and crafts activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Day and Sunday, Dec. 26.
The meeting room will be decorated with a winter scene. The event is called Winter Wonderland.
Discovery Center is located at 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea.
Information: (909) 780-6222.
Christmas bird count Dec. 18
The Chino Hills State Park will host a Christmas Bird Count at 9 a.m. today (Dec. 18) at the Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea. Participants will take a walk through the park to identify birds with qualified leaders. No birding experience is necessary. Binoculars and bird guides will be provided. Numbers will be provided to the Audubon Society.
Last night for ‘A Christmas Carol’
The classic Christmas story “A Christmas Carol” featuring miserable miser Ebenezer Scrooge who hates the holidays until visited by a few ghosts will be performed for the final time at 8 p.m. today (Dec. 18) at the Seventh Street Theatre in Chino, 13123 Seventh St.
Cost is $18 for general admission and $15 for senior citizens and students.
Reservations can be made by calling the box office at (909) 590-1149 or visiting chinocommunity theatre.org.
The Chino Community Theatre is requiring audience members to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result, less than 72 hours.
Due to the small space inside the theatre, masks will be required, with no exceptions. Christmas
Isaiah’s Rock giveaway
Isaiah’s Rock will host a Christmas giveaway from 8 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at the Chino City Hall parking lot, 13220 Central Ave.
Pre-registration is required. To sign up, call (909) 628-0966.
Santa meet-and-greet
A free Santa meet-and-greet event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at Archibald’s Restaurant, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Drive, Chino Hills. No purchase necessary.
Kids Winter Camp
A winter camp is being held for children in grades first to eighth from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, Dec. 20 through Dec. 24; and Dec. 27 through Dec. 31 at Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino.
Weekly camp fees are $120 for the first child, $113 for the second child, and $106 for the third child.
Non-residents are required to pay an additional $10 fee per child per week.
Daily camp fee is $30 per child per day $40 for non-residents. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Toy drive Dec. 20
Archibald’s Restaurant in Chino Hills and Andy’s Xpress Wash in Chino will host a toy drive through Monday, Dec. 20 with toys being donated to the Chino Neighborhood House.
Archibald’s is located at 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road and Andy’s Xpress Wash is located at 15705 Euclid Ave.
No passports during holidays
There will be no passport services at Chino Hills City Hall through Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Passport information and the online appointment system can be accessed at chinohills.org/passports.
Passport services are provided in the city clerk’s office on the second floor at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Christmas tree recycling in Chino
Chino residents who would like to recycle their Christmas trees can have them picked up by Waste Management collectors.
Trees will be picked up at the curb on scheduled collection days between Monday Dec. 27 and Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Trees must be free of decorations to be collected.
