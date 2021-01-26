A suspicious package behind a Chino business near Schaefer and Pipeline avenues prompted a response from the Chino Police Department, Chino Valley Fire District and the Ontario Bomb Squad Tuesday morning, but a device found inside turned out to be a fire alarm.
“We responded to a suspicious package behind a business on Schaefer Avenue. Ontario Bomb Squad was called to assist after firefighters heard a beeping sound coming from large bag,” said Chino Valley Fire spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara. “Schaefer Avenue was closed to Norton Avenue.”
Employees at several businesses in the 4100 block of Schaefer Avenue were evacuated during the 10:26 a.m. incident, and no injuries were reported.
Residents living nearby were also asked to shelter in place, Mrs. De Guevara said.
The area has been cleared of law enforcement officers and fire personnel, according to Mrs. De Guevara and Chino Police Sgt. Nick Marotta.
Mrs. DeGuevara said firefighters were on scene until 1 p.m.
