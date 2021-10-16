A Mandarin dual language immersion program will be offered at Hidden Trails Elementary School in Chino Hills in fall 2022 with a morning and afternoon kindergarten class.
The Chino Valley Unified School District program was announced to the school by Supt. Norm Enfield earlier this month.
The program was supposed to start last year but was postponed because of the pandemic.
Applications will be available on the school district website starting Monday, Nov. 1, and a lottery will be held in February 2022 to determine which students will be selected to enroll in the program.
A virtual parent information meeting will be held at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 for parents and guardians interested in receiving additional information.
To sign up for either session, visit chino.k12.ca.us/page/26655.
As part of the district’s multi-lingual academy pathways (MAP), the program was created to immerse and educate students in Mandarin by promoting bilingualism, bi-literacy, and academic achievement, said school district spokesperson Andi Johnston.
Research has shown that dual language immersion programs can increase a student’s cognitive capacity, critical thinking skills, and level of academic achievement, she said.
According to the City of Chino Hills’ housing element in its General Plan, the Asian population has risen to 35.2 percent.
Most of the Asian population resides in the northern portion of Chino Hills.
Residents who would like to know more about the Mandarin dual language program can call the school district’s Access and Equity Office, at (909) 628-1201, ext. 1330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.