A 36-year-old Pomona man arrested in October on suspicion of stealing Chino Pop Warner youth football equipment and trying to sell the items online will appear in court for a pre-preliminary hearing on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2021 according to San Bernardino County court records.
Omar Yair Gutierrez Monroy was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, following his Oct. 7 arrest, but was freed after posting $50,000 bond.
Chino Pop Warner had approximately 70 percent of its helmets, more than a dozen footballs and thousands of dollars in football equipment stolen from a storage locker Oct. 1 at Ayala Park in Chino.
Chino Police said a Chino Pop Warner official noticed several of the stolen items were being sold on a web-based marketplace and notified authorities.
Police met with the suspect at Fifth and G streets in Chino and the arrest took place without incident.
A search warrant was served at the suspect’s home in the 1200 block of W. Sixth Street in Pomona where Chino police recovered $4,800 worth of football equipment, two stolen vehicles and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Chino Pop Warner president Pete Duran said a storage bin located on the south side of the Ayala Park Stadium has been used by the league for 10 to 15 years to store all of its equipment.
The storage bin sits on a dirt lot, next to the stadium.
Mr. Duran said he received a voice mail around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 from City of Chino staff assigned to Ayala Park that the storage bin had been burglarized.
Also taken was 35 percent of the league’s shoulder pads, 30 new jerseys, a dozen footballs, and other items, including kits to repair helmets.
Some of the items still have not been recovered.
