Jeanne Wood worked 18 to 24 hours per shift caring for injured military men in a London hospital during World War II as an Army nurse.
She saw the atrocious outcomes of Nazi Germany while caring for starving and severely wounded men.
She was caught in an air raid, narrowly escaped a building that was bombed, and had to boil tubing to connect IVs.
Her assignment was to set up a central supply room but supplies were short.
The former first lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps was honored on her 100th birthday by the American Legion Chino Post 299 Auxiliary on Sept. 26.
Ms. Wood, who lives at Oakmont senior residential center in Chino Hills, has the distinction of being the only female commander in the 97-year history of the Chino post.
She was the commander in 1970 and 1971. Her first husband, the late Jack Haines, was the commander in 1967 and 1968.
She held higher roles at the district and state levels of the American Legion.
Ms. Wood’s Army uniforms were displayed at the American Legion Hall on Sunday.
She remembered a funny story about her military uniform upon arriving in London the first night.
The nurses wore jackets and skirts, along with steel helmets, and when they climbed up the back of a big truck, the enlisted men gathered around watching their backsides.
“It was no fun for us, but lots of fun for the enlisted men,” she said in a written account of her experiences.
Ms. Wood remembered a German prisoner who was 6-feet-tall and so thin from starvation she was able to pick him up in her arms.
She was on her way to the South Pacific when the war ended.
She arrived in New York on the Queen Mary with a team of juibilant nurses in 1945.
Ms. Wood is featured in a newspaper clipping, yellowed with age, celebrating her homecoming.
After the war, she continued her career as a registered nurse, working at Northrop Aircraft, Lockheed Aircraft, General Dynamics, and the Pomona Valley Hospital.
Her friend of 54 years, Auxiliary member Diane DeLashmit, greeted her with: “There’s not a snowball’s chance in hell that I would have missed your 100th birthday.”
Honoring Ms. Wood at the event were her daughters Judy Sanders and Jeanine Haines, family, friends, Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa, and representatives for Supervisor Curt Hagman and Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez.
