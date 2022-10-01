Octoberfest today
Immanuel Lutheran Church will hold a family-friendly Oktoberfest from 1 to 5 p.m. today (Oct. 1) at 5648 Jefferson Ave. in Chino, with music, beer, food, games, and a bounce house.
Relay for Life at Ayala Park
Relay for Life, a fund-raising event for the American Cancer Society, will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today (Oct. 1) at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
Information: chinorelayfor life@gmail.com.
Harvest festival, barn raising
The Old Schoolhouse Museum will host its third annual harvest festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the museum, 5493 B Street, Chino. The free event will include a cow milking demonstration, museum exhibits, butter churning, seed planting, and family activities. Information: (909) 334-3278.
Car show Oct. 8
St. Margaret Mary Catholic School will hold its annual car show from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12664 Central Ave., including vendors, food, and entertainment.
Pre-registration is $30 for cars, trucks and motorcycles.
The cost rises to $35 the day of the event.
Registration includes a T-shirt. To register: stmarga retmaryschoolcarshow.com
Music in Motion at Ayala High
Ayala High School will host the 15th annual Music in Motion field tournament with more than 20 high school band and color guard teams from 2:15 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the school stadium, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Expected performance times for local high schools are 3:05 p.m. for Don Lugo, 7:15 p.m. for Chino High, 8:25 p.m. for Chino Hills High, and 8:55 p.m. for Ayala.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for military personnel with ID, and children 5 to 12. Ages 4 and under will be admitted free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
To purchase tickets: west ernbands.org/events/details.php?ID=509 or at the gate (cash only).
Music, games,
rides at festival
Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Church will hold its annual fall festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at 14816 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. The event will include music, vendors, games, rides, a cake walk, and a silent auction.
Wine Walk at Shoppes
The 11th anniversary of the Chino Hills Wine Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Tickets are $60 and include a wine glass and 12 tasting tickets. All VIP tickets have been sold. Shoppers will sample food and wine from various restaurants and stores as they stroll around.
To purchase tickets, visit chinohillsfoundation.com.
