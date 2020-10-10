Several questions in the District 3 Chino Hills City Council candidates’ forum triggered brisk exchanges Tuesday night between candidate Jim Gallagher and incumbent Mayor Art Bennett over their opposing viewpoints on municipal and ideological issues.
Younger candidates Sabir Taqi and Tyler Shields, both university students, answered thoughtfully but demonstrated an unfamiliarity with some issues.
Hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce in council chambers, the questions presented to the four candidates included those submitted by the community and chamber members, and those prepared by the Chamber’s legislative committee, said Chamber president Zeb Welborn.
“To encourage candid responses, the candidates have not received advance notification of the questions that were asked,” Mr. Welborn said.
Mr. Bennett opened his comments by stating to the audience, “Look at each of us as though this were a job interview, and your responsibility is to hire (re-elect) the person who is best qualified for the job.”
Experience
Mr. Bennett touted his long-time experience and community knowledge in his roles on the General Plan Advisory Committee, as a Chino Hills Planning Commissioner, and a Chino Hills councilman and mayor, stating that he has served the city for 26 years.
“I’m not a politician but a servant of the people,” he said.
Mr. Gallagher, who served on the General Plan Advisory Committee and was involved with getting Measure U on the ballot in 1999 to ensure developers adhered to the general plan, said he too is involved as a Chamber ambassador, Save Tres Hermanos Ranch co-founder, and vice president of Dog Park for Chino Hills.
Mr. Taqi said “first steps” always start somewhere and residents can help him take those steps by voting him into office.
“I’m a couple of generations ahead of Mr. Gallagher and Mr. Bennett and a generation behind Mr. Shields,” said the 21-year-old.
“I know what the younger generation wants to see from the city. I can connect with the younger, the older, and everything in between.”
Mr. Shields said his primary reason for running is because Chino Hills is a high-risk area for wildfires, and he wants to transform dry areas into true vegetation such as community gardens and address fire hazard insurance increases. Mr. Shields suggested that the city back off on development in high-risk fire areas, citing the fire history in Carbon Canyon.
He also advocated for a computer center where residents can use and rent devices for school, work, and personal needs.
Partisanship
The question “how will you ensure that a non-partisan agenda is pursued by the city council” prompted Mayor Bennett to state, “Jim Gallagher is supported by every Democratic organization you can think of.
He is the first candidate who has ever tried to politicize this office and take it away from being non-partisan.”
Mr. Bennett said the city council adheres to non-partisanship and makes decisions based on what is in the best interest of the city.
“He will vote partisan, you can bet on it,” he said.
Mr. Gallagher responded, “I beg to differ with Mayor Bennett. When I am canvassing and people ask me what party I belong to, I always say this office is non-partisan and represents everybody.”
Mr. Gallagher said he believes in consensus and gets along with everybody.
Mr. Shields said he is non-partisan because he is an Independent candidate.
Mr. Taqi responded that all candidates are professional enough to keep partisan politics out of the city, but some residents want to know the party of candidates to make it easier to decide how to cast their vote.
Racism
The question “what role does the city have in addressing systemic racism” caused more exchanges between Mr. Gallagher and Mr. Bennett.
Mr. Gallagher said he was pleased that San Bernardino County was the first county in the state to declare racism as a public health crisis and believes Chino Hills should do the same.
“I approached our city council and asked for a resolution to be passed,” he said.
“I think it would ease any misconceptions on how the city feels about its residents. I’d like to see the city do more in terms of passing resolutions like that to unite with our residents,” Mr. Gallagher said.
He said institutional racism many times goes unnoticed except by those who experience it.
Mayor Bennett said the city council has not fully vetted the matter about adopting such a resolution and it would be premature of him to discuss it but “I’m not convinced we have systemic racism within the City of Chino Hills.”
Mr. Taqi said as a person of color born to Pakistani immigrants, he agrees with Mr. Bennett that Chino Hills doesn't have systemic racism and suggested the city oppose Prop. 16 that seeks to legalize affirmative action and "any other initiative that values color over merit or character."
Mr. Shields said on the issue of racism, he believes more communication should take place between government, the police, and neighbors no matter anybody’s color.
He suggested that even a community garden can open those channels.
All candidates agreed that older sections of the community such as Los Serranos need attention, that small businesses should be supported, and open space like Tres Hermanos should be sustained or protected.
District 3 is generally south of Eucalyptus Avenue to the section of Valle Vista Avenue east of Peyton Drive, all of Village Oaks, bordered by Carbon Canyon Road to the west.
Civil
Moderator Will Fleet, publisher of Champion Newspapers and a Chamber board member, thanked the candidates for their civility and for following the rules of the forum.
“It’s very nice to see that statesmanship has not entirely gone out of style,” he said.
Mr. Fleet also moderated Thursday's school board candidate forum on Zoom and will serve as moderator for the Chino City Council candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, inside Chino council chambers.
A smattering of family members of the District 3 Chino Hills candidates were in the audience Tuesday night, following safety protocols.
Chino Hills Councilmembers Brian Johsz, Cynthia Moran, and Peter Rogers watched in the overflow room.
There was no forum for District 5, where Mrs. Moran is running unopposed.
District 5 boundaries are generally south of Soquel Canyon Parkway with the exception of Pebble Beach Lane and Augusta Drive, and west of Butterfield Ranch Road until Pine Avenue where it includes neighborhoods east of Butterfield Ranch Road.
