Sheriff’s investigators jailed a 37-year-old Chino man April 14 in connection with the September 2019 homicide of a man found down an embankment from a vehicle turnout on Mt. Baldy Road in Mt. Baldy.
Ricky Salazar is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
He is scheduled to appear in West Valley Superior Court on Tuesday, April 26, court records show.
Mr. Salazar was arrested at 2:17 p.m. at Gardenia Avenue and I Street in Ontario by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Gang Enforcement Team.
The body of 40-year-old Frank Vargas, a Chino resident, was found on a Saturday morning off Mt. Baldy and Bear Canyon Road near Ice House Canyon Trail, sheriff’s investigators said.
Trauma on the victim’s body and evidence found at the scene showed the man was a victim of a homicide, investigators said.
A motive for the murder has not been determined.
Anyone with information can call Detective Eric Ogaz or Sgt. Justin Giles of the San Bernardino County Specialized Investigation Division at (909) 387-3589.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
