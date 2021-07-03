When a heat advisory is declared by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, residents should take steps to protect their health, especially those who are vulnerable to heat illness, including infants and children, the elderly and homeless, outdoor workers, and those with chronic medical conditions.
Chino Hills
Although there is no designated cooling center in Chino Hills, residents are encouraged to take refuge at the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library during regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Residents may also cool off at shopping centers, restaurants, and the movie theater.
Chino
Chino’s designated cooling center is at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D Street, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.
To prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke, residents should limit outdoor activity especially in midday, wear loose and light-colored clothing, stay in air-conditioned buildings, take showers or baths to lower body temperature, drink water, and check on at-risk family and neighbors twice a day.
