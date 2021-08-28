Horse lovers, community members, and equestrians are invited to learn more about the McCoy Equestrian Center and the city’s goals for the facility at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 14280 Peyton Drive.
The 20-acre ranch, barn, and home were donated to the city in 1996 by the late Helen McCoy to preserve the equestrian and rural heritage of the community.
The meeting will include an overview of the center, the city’s plans for the facility, and information about the equestrian amenities available to residents.
Those who may be interested in attending are residents who enjoy equestrian activities, residents who own horse property, residents who want to learn about the free arena open ride hours, and residents who have questions about how to use the facility for equestrian activities.
Information: (909) 364-2826 or visit chinohills.org/McCoy.
