Nineteen employees and 19 inmates at the California Institution for Men, and two employees and one inmate at the California Institution for Women have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the latest figures released Friday morning by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The California Institution for Men, located at 14901 Central Ave. in Chino, has more than twice the number of employees testing positive for COVID-19 than any other men’s prison in the state.
The 19 inmates are seven more than California State Prison-Los Angeles County in Lancaster, for the most at a single prison.
The latest numbers show 43 inmates at the California Institution for Men and seven inmates at the California Institution for Women have been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 483 inmates statewide have been tested, resulting in 34 positive results.
In addition to the 20 total inmates at the Chino men’s and women’s prisons and 12 at the Lancaster facility, one inmate each at the North Kern State Prison and the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran have received positive results.
The locations of the 71 state prison employees testing positive for COVID-19 are: California Institution for Men (19); California State Prison-Los Angeles County (9); California State Prison-Sacramento (5); San Quentin State Prison (5); California Health Care Facility (4); Folsom State Prison (4); Wasco State Prison (4); Richard A. McGee Correctional Facility-Galt (3); California Institution for Women (2); Calipatria State Prison (2); a worksite location in Sacramento County (2); Centinela State Prison (2); Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison-Corcoran (2); and one each at the California Correctional Institution, a worksite location in San Bernardino County, Central California Women's Facility, Mule Creek State Prison, North Kern State Prison, Northern California Youth Correction Center, Salinas Valley State Prison and Valley State Prison.
“Executives and staff at CDCR are working closely with infectious disease control experts to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our operation,” according to a statement posted on the state prison’s website. “The department has been diligent in implementing proactive efforts to ensure health and safety, including recent actions to limit the risks and spread of COVID-19.”
Those examples include limiting all non-essential or emergency transportation between prison facilities, screening everyone who enters a prison and suspending all visits by the public.
Prison officials have also stopped the intake of youth and adult inmates into its 35 prisons and four youth correctional facilities.
Hand sanitizer stations have been placed in dining halls, work change areas, housing units and places were sinks and soap are not available.
Employees are also carrying two ounces of hand sanitizer and inmates are being provided extra soap and hospital-grade disinfectant, prison officials said.
"This is a time where we are truly in this together, we are all experiencing changes in our daily lives in an effort to do what's for the greater good of us all," said CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz on Wednesday. "For the next 14 days, there are going to be a lot of changes within our institutions, but we do it with the overall health and safety of all those who live and work in them, and the health and safety of the public, at the forefront. We will continue to seek ways for the incarcerated population to stay in touch with their support systems."
Inmates will continue to have access to medication, health care services, yard time, canteen, packages and religious programs while physical distancing and allow for proper cleaning and disinfecting. Telephones and showers are being disinfected after each use, Mr. Diaz said.
Meals are only being served to inmates in their cells or housing units, and inmates classified as critical workers at the prison are still permitted to work.
Prison officials said inmates on "C Status," meaning they had previously lost phone privileges for disciplinary reasons but are not in restricted housing, are now allowed to make one phone call every two weeks.
"They were previously prohibited from phone calls until C Status was removed," officials said in a statement Wednesday.
The state entered into an agreement with an electronic message provider to extend inbound print services for all prisons at a reduced rate.
"While this will not eliminate physical mail, this process reduces COVID-19 transmission risk," the statement said. "This service is also a cost-effective way for incarcerated people to maintain contact with family and friends, which is especially important while visiting is closed."
The service began Friday.
