55+ Club to meet Friday
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Coffee and registration begins at 9:30 a.m.
The club will celebrate “California Gold Rush Days” with the president discussing the history of the gold rush. The mixer will be a dice game.
Club members will have the opportunity to vote for three board positions: vice president, secretary and webmaster/information officer.
Members who celebrate birthdays in February will receive a gift. February anniversaries will be celebrated.
Members and guests are invited to meet for lunch at PF Chang’s in the Shoppes following the meeting.
Information: Sharon Stuewe at (909) 226-8686
Free art teaching for children
Children ages 4 to 14 will be able to explore multiple art mediums including paint and collage at the “Kids Art Exploration Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to be held in three sessions on Saturday, March 26 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Children will go from table to table to learn from local artists who will provide demonstrations and supplies.
Advanced registration is required.
The sessions are from 10 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, and noon to 1 p.m.
Register at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive or online at chinohillsfoundation.org.
Design-a-Sign contest
Students have a month to create posters for the 21st annual City of Chino Hills water conservation design-a-sign contest where the theme is “How We Save Water During a Drought.”
Winning posters from each grade level will be made into signs and displayed at Chino Hills City Hall before being installed at schools and parks throughout the city.
The contest is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who live or attend school in Chino Hills.
Entries are due by 4 p.m. Friday, March 18 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
For rules and entry form, visit chinohills.org/designa sign.
Prizes will be awarded. Winners will be recognized at the Tuesday, April 26 Chino Hills City Council meeting.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
Scholarships available for girls
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. will accept applications from graduating female students at Chino, Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools for its annual scholarships through Friday, April 22
Scholarships can be used for public or private schools, universities or trade schools.
Recipients must show proof of enrollment this fall.
Applicants must submit an application, include two letters of recommendation and have a minimum 2.2 non-weighted grade point average.
Information: SICV.clubexpress.com.
Food giveaways
Food for Life Ministry in Chino distributes groceries at 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way.
“We continue to see great needs, but we still have ample supplies of food to give out,” said Cindy Vande Steeg, co-founder of Food for Life Ministry.
Families may receive food once a week.
Information: foodforlifeministry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Free Pfizer vaccines available
Chino Hills will host a free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone ages 5 and up. Booster doses are available for anyone 12 and up.
Children under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Appointments will be available the Thursday before each event date at my turn.ca.gov, however, walk-ins could be accepted.
Information: chinohills.org/coronavirus.
Send news items to news@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.