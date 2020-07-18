A 19-year-old woman was arrested and three others are being sought after a string of burglaries early Wednesday morning in Chino Hills.
Jamie Vizcarra was taken into custody at 5:20 a.m. in the 15000 block of Oakgrove Court. She was booked on $50,000 bail on charges of burglary and driving under the influence, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Deputies from the Chino Hills station were called on a report of suspicious circumstances on Oakgrove Court after a victim reported that a woman and three males broke into his garage, got into his vehicle and stole property, police said.
“The victim saw the suspects flee in a red Ford Fiesta and observed it crash into a parked vehicle,” deputies stated in a news release. “The unidentified male suspects ran and were not located. Ms. Vizcarra was in the suspect vehicle, attempted to drive away from the scene of the collision, and was intoxicated.”
Deputies learned four other garages or vehicles had been burglarized.
“Stolen property was found in the suspect vehicle and was returned to some of the victims,” deputies said.
