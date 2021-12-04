Chino Hills tree lighting tonight
The City of Chino Hills will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony and festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. today (Dec. 4) at the government center, 14000 City Center Drive. The tree ceremony will take place at 6:15 p.m. with visits from Santa Claus from 6:30 to 8 p.m. To celebrate the city’s 30th birthday, special giveaways will be held.
The event will include arts and crafts, a boutique vendor fair, and games. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be available.
‘A Christmas Carol’ until Dec. 18
The classic Christmas story “A Christmas Carol” featuring miserable miser Ebenezer Scrooge who hates the holidays until visited by a few ghosts will be performed through Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Seventh Street Theatre in Chino, 13123 Seventh St.
Performances will be held at 8 p.m. today (Dec. 4), Saturday, Dec. 11, Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18; and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 12.
Cost is $18 for general admission and $15 for senior citizens and students.
Reservations can be made by calling the box office at (909) 590-1149 or visiting chinocommunitytheatre.org.
The Chino Community Theatre is requiring audience members to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result, less than 72 hours.
Due to the small space inside the theatre, masks will be required, with no exceptions.
St. Margaret Mary holiday boutique
A holiday boutique with more than 30 craft vendors will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic School, 12664 Central Ave. in Chino. The event will include food, beverages, and photos with Santa Claus. A dance company will perform at 11 a.m. The boutique is open to the public and proceeds will benefit the school.
Jolly Holiday at Chino Hills library
A Jolly Holiday event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, that will include a DJ playing holiday favorites, “Belle” from Beauty and the Beast, balloon artists, face painting, an owl candy ornament, character bracelets, a “Letters to Santa” station, and a visit from Santa Claus.
For every 15 items checked out, participants will receive an inflatable snowball and an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to win one of several toys.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
Lights for Laiken block party Dec. 7
The community is invited to a Christmas block party from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6085 Joaquin St. in Chino, near Chino and Magnolia avenues to celebrate the memory of Laiken Kenwood who died from acute lymphocytic leukemia in 2008.
The lights on the house will be turned on at 7 p.m. preceded by a countdown.
Laiken died at the age of 13, and her mother Stacey Fenwrick has hosted the party for the past 14 years with her husband Jim because of her daughter’s love for Christmas lights.
The celebration will include a DJ, cookies, hot chocolate, a photo booth, visit from Santa Claus, and a complimentary Love 4 Laiken Christmas ornament.
The event will take place rain or shine.
Information: Mrs. Fenwrick: (909) 720-7178.
Chino tree lighting ceremony
Santa Claus will make a special appearance at the City of Chino’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 on the Chino City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave. Refreshments will be served at this free event. Information: (909) 334-3306.
Holiday luncheon Dec. 8
Chino Valley Chamber will host its annual holiday luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Vellano Estate by Wedgewood Weddings, 2441 Vellano Club Drive, Chino Hills. Tickets are $65 for Chamber members, $80 for non-members.
Food and toys can be donated, which will be given to Isaiah’s Rock and Chino Neighborhood House in Chino. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Christmas lunch for seniors 50+
The City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program will hold a Christmas luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 for $10 per ticket at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Tickets are limited to Chino Hills residents, two tickets per household, and may be purchased at the Community Center.
Chino Police toy donation drive
Chino police will collect unwrapped toys for children in its front lobby, 5451 Guardian Way in Chino. Toys can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 9.
Information: facebook.com/chinopolicedept.
Marine Toys for Tots collection
Residents may drop off new, unwrapped toys for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the Chino Hills Self Storage, 15315 Red Barn Court in Chino Hills or the Chino Self Storage, 15950 Euclid Ave. between now and Thursday, Dec. 9 when the toys will be collected.
Toys will be distributed to children in the community for Christmas.
Chino Hills boat parade Dec. 10
The Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills Boat Parade will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
Boats, hitched to vehicles, will start at Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue, travel north on Peyton, and east on Boys Republic Drive.
A mandatory meeting for parade participants will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. (The deadline to enter the parade has passed.)
Chino Valley Community Church will host an after-party following the parade including live music, baked goods, warm drinks, and Santa Claus.
The Kiwanis Club will present awards for Best Lights, Best Humor/Originality, Most Patriotic, and a Mayor’s Award.
Information: (909) 364-2700 or email communityservices@chinohills.org.
Youth Christmas Parade and Fair
The City of Chino invites the community to celebrate the holiday season at the Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
The youth parade begins at 9 a.m. on the corner of Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue and ends at Chino Avenue.
A Holiday Fair and Carnival featuring a craft fair, rides, entertainment, and food is also available. Information: Carolyn Owens Community Center, (909) 334-3258 or email communityservices@cityofchino.org.
Holiday food drive Dec. 11
Chino Spectrum Marketplace at Grand and Edison avenues will host a community food drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 in the food court fountain area, on the south side of Grand Avenue.
Food collected will be distributed by Chino-based Food for Life Ministry. Anyone who donates receives a chance to win more than $100 in prizes. The Ayala High School Choir and Lil’ Dickens Carolers will perform.
Make a Child Smile returns Dec. 15
Chino Valley firefighters will provide holiday shopping sprees to pre-selected Chino Valley school district students for the annual Make a Child Smile event at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Walmart in Chino.
The event, which includes photos with Santa, crafts, and lunch, is by invitation only.
Firefighters and local law enforcement motorcycle officers will escort school buses with children and their chaperones to the event.
Chino Hills Police toy drive
Residents who would like to donate to the Chino Hills Police Department toy drive may drop off unwrapped toys on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 17 at 14077 Peyton Drive. Collection boxes are also located throughout the city.
Gifts for teens and sports equipment are especially needed. Information: (909) 364-2000.
Chino Hills Police ‘toy store’ Dec. 17
Parents of families in need are welcome to pick up toys donated by residents and local businesses from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the Chino Hills Police Department, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Pre-registration is not necessary and children do not need to be present.
Supplies are limited on a first come, first served basis.
Toy giveaway Dec. 17
Chino Neighborhood House will host its Free Christmas Toy Giveaway for children ages 2 to 12 on Friday, Dec. 17. Registration is required by visiting the organization from 9 a.m. to noon today (Dec. 4); Monday, Dec. 6; Wednesday, Dec. 8 or Saturday, Dec. 11. Chino Neighborhood House is located at 13130 Sixth St., Chino.
Families must live within Chino Valley Unified School District boundaries.
Each registered child will receive a bicycle or scooter.
Information: chinoneighborhoodhouse.com.
Church to hold toy distribution
Praise Chapel Chino Valley will hold a community toy distribution from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the church parking lot, 14562 Central Ave. in Chino. Information: (562) 843-6786.
Breakfast with Santa
The annual “Breakfast with Santa” will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The Chino Hills Kiwanis Club will provide breakfast.
The City of Chino Hills will provide crafts, activities, and photos with Santa.
Cost is $15 per person, with children under one-year-old free.
Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, Dec. 8 by visiting chinohills.org/events.
Christmas bird count Dec. 18
The Chino Hills State Park will host a Christmas Bird Count at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea. Participants will take a walk through the park to identify birds with qualified leaders. No birding experience is necessary. Binoculars and bird guides will be provided.
Numbers will be provided to the Audubon Society.
