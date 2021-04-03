Madrugada Trail in north Chino Hills
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

A woman poses for a photo on Tuesday in the mustard that has sprung in bright yellow colors on the Madrugada Trail in north Chino Hills, between Calle San Marcos and Peyton Drive, north of Grand Avenue. The tranquil trail contains a variety of low hanging trees including the wispy California pepper tree.

