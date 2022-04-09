A 35-year-old Chino Hills mother of three who loves God, her husband, and children, has been in the hospital since March 19, paralyzed from the chest down.
What started off as a tiny red dot on her thigh that she noticed on Feb. 13, the day before they went to Cancun to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary, turned into a staph infection that led to an infection of her blood and entered her spine.
During an operation to remove an abscess that had attached to her spine, Mrs. Sedory suffered a rare collapse of her vertebrae that caused paralysis.
“Their world was turned upside down physically, emotionally and financially,” said family friend and Chino resident Leigh Walker who has set up a GoFundMe account for the family.
Mr. Walker said the medical bill is estimated between $2 and $4 million because the family did not have health insurance.
“We need a miracle for Jessica back on her feet, and a miracle to help Steven and his family pay these crazy bills,” he said.
The couple bought their first home in Chino Hills in May 2021 after living in The Preserve in Chino.
Mr. Sedory, 36, owns a technology service company called Vertical Computer, located at the Chino Airport.
He quit his job to start the business in 2014.
“It was a risk,” he said. “We had to get liability and workers’ compensation while barely being able to make overhead.”
Mrs. Sedory, who home schools her children, worked as the chief strategy officer for the company.
Mr. Sedory was finally getting comfortable enough to start applying for health insurance for his company when the tragedy occurred.
He is holding onto his faith and believing in miracles that his wife will be completely healed.
The couple went to church at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills for 22 years before they were led to a church called The Rock in Anaheim six years ago.
“Both my wife and I have been receiving messages and Scriptures that she will be healed,” he said.
Mr. Sedory said an Old Testament verse, Ezekiel 16:6, given to him from a man from Africa relating to blood prompted him to “declare” the Scripture while praying over his wife which he believes led to the infection leaving her blood.
“That was not a coincidence, but a miracle,” he said.
Mr. Sedory said he believes his wife will walk out of the hospital today (April 9).
“It’s a huge step of faith to say this but God keeps showing us April 9,” he said.
When his wife was moved to Room 409, movement returned to her arm and leg.
He spoke of “Gideon’s fleece” based on Judges 6:36-40 where Gideon, a judge over Israel, put out his fleece to determine what God wanted him to do.
“My wife’s fleece to the Lord was that she would be able to move her fingers, and the next day she did,” Mr. Sedory said.
He has uploaded 49 videos on YouTube, including the moment where Mrs. Sedory moved her right leg.
Mrs. Sedory has also appeared on the episodes, giving testimony from her hospital bed.
Family photos cover the wall and flowers inside vases are on the windowsill.
Mr. Sedory sits next to his wife on the hospital bed and chatters about her beauty and his love for her.
“Ask me anything,” he says. As she begins to respond in a whispered voice, he states, “Yes!” before she can finish, causing her to laugh.
Mr. Walker said he is doing everything he can to manage the family’s affairs and seek out donations.
“The money they owe is so unfathomable that Steven’s focus is purely on healing Jessica,” he said.
“His is a story of devastation and hope. He is hopeful and believes she will walk out of the hospital on April 9,” Mr. Walker said.
“The alternative is really sad. He has three children and a wife and a home that could all be taken away,” he said.
To view the videos, visit youtube.com/energymanz.
To donate, visit GoFund Me.com and enter Jessica Sedory in the search bar.
So far, $29,691 has been raised, including an anonymous donation of $5,000.
