Champion staff has published its annual Progress edition with stories and photos to show how the Chino Valley is working hard to make a comeback after the pandemic.
To see what’s on the horizon, read stories in the special section, Progress 2022.
This year’s edition also contains messages from community leaders with encouraging information about what to expect in the coming year. Hear from the mayors of Chino and Chino Hills, fire and police chiefs, our school superintendent with an update on the district, and the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
