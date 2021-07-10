Members of the Chino Planning Commission and Chino Community Services Commission will get a bump up in the stipend amount they receive per meeting.
Currently, members of both commissions receive $50 per meeting.
On Tuesday, without discussion, the city council increased the Planning Commission stipend to $125 per meeting and the Community Services Commission stipend to $75 per meeting.
The vote was 4-0-1 with Councilman Christopher Flores absent.
Newly appointed Councilman Walt Pocock, a former longtime Chino Planning Commissioner, recommended the increases for both commissions.
Chino resident Stubbie Barr told the council the stipend increases are long overdue but they should be equal for both commissions.
“We should not devalue one commission for the other,” he said. “Community Services are the heart and soul of the city.”
Mr. Barr said after the meeting that the city council owes the Community Services Commission an apology. “It’s just not fair,” he said.
According to the staff report, the $50 stipend per commission was established in 2003 and has been in place ever since.
The Chino Planning Commission has been increasingly tasked with providing guidance to the city council on complex planning matters, including the state’s most recent housing legislation, according to the report.
The commission is frequently charged to review and approve major development projects while ensuring the general plan is preserved.
The Community Services Commission has also seen its responsibilities expand, according to the report.
“Given Chino’s population increases over the past 10 years, the commission has been tasked to ensure that the city can absorb and provide quality of life services to our new residents,” according to the report.
The commission works with the Community Services Department to help manage and alleviate the homeless crisis and advises the department that collaborates with other agencies to offer substantial human services programs.
Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran suggested at a recent meeting that the three commissions in Chino Hills be given a raise: Planning Commission, Public Works Commission, and Parks and Recreation.
Members of the three commissions receive a stipend of $25 per meeting, the same amount since 2007. The matter is expected to be heard at the Aug. 10 council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.